Reduced hours for Kouga Traffic Department

As the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the region rises, Kouga Municipality has put in place additional measures to prevent a complete shutdown of services at the Traffic Department in Humansdorp.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said staff working in the licensing and registration section had been split into two groups, so as to avoid all employees having to self-isolate should anyone at the building test positive for the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, this means the operating hours of the department have had to be reduced and that only 50% of staff will be at the office at any given time.”

He said that, as of 24 June, the Traffic Department would be open to the public from 08:00 to 13:00, Mondays to Saturdays. The cashiers will close at 12 noon.

“We would further like to discourage residents from other municipal areas from making use of the Kouga Traffic Department.

“Only people resident within Kouga’s boundaries should apply at the Humansdorp office for the renewal of driving licences, professional driving permits and other related documents.

“People living in other municipal areas are asked to utilize their own local centres for the remainder of the lockdown or until further notice.”

He said that this would help to maximise service to the Kouga community while also kerbing transmissions from other areas due to people crossing municipal boundaries.

He said the Hankey municipal building, which houses a Traffic satellite office, had to be closed this week due to a staff member testing positive.