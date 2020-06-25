Active Coronavirus cases in Kouga triple within a week

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region has more than tripled over the past week, leading to a renewed call on residents to adhere to the prescribed safety measures.
According to the latest statistics from the Department of Health, the number of active cases in Kouga increased from 28 on Wednesday, 17 June, to 90 on Tuesday, 23 June.
While the bulk of the active cases are located in Humansdorp and Loerie, all parts of Kouga are affected and residents have been asked to exercise extreme caution when going out in public.
The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region stood at 127 on Tuesday this week, including the 90 active cases, 36 recoveries and one death.
Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks has wished those infected a speedy recovery and expressed his condolences to the family who lost a loved one to the pandemic.
According to the Department of Health: As of 23 June 2020 –
Total cases: 127
Recoveries – 36
Died-1
Total active cases- 90
Active cases distributed as follow :
Hankey x 7
Arcadia x 2
Aston Bay x 2
Boskloof x 2
Graslaagte x 1
Humansdorp x 13
Jeffreys Bay x 8
Kruisfontein x 2
Kwanomzamo x 19
Loerie x 22
Thornhill x 2
Moerasriver x 2
Patensie x 5
Oyster Bay x 2
Weston x 1
Photo: Joey Nel