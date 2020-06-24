Municipal offices closed due to Covid-19

Kouga Municipality’s offices in Humansdorp and Hankey will be closed until further notice after employees working at the buildings tested positive for the coronavirus.

The main Jeffreys Bay unit will also be closed for precautionary decontamination today (Wednesday, 24 June) but is expected to re-open on Thursday.

The St Francis Bay office has not been affected and is open for business as usual.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the Humansdorp and Hankey units could be closed for up to two weeks, depending on whether more staff tested positive.

“Both the Humansdorp and Hankey units will be deep cleansed and staff will be self-isolating for 14 days.

“Further Covid-19 tests will also be conducted where staff members had direct contact with infected employees.

” Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause to residents.”