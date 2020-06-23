Increase in shark activity along Southern Cape coast

The NSRI has appealed to bathers, paddlers and surfers to be cautious along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay, due to a high number of reported Great White shark sightings.

The increase of sharks at this time of the year is part of the normal aggregation of these animals that take advantage of natural prey like seals and fish close in shore.

A large amount of shark sightings and some encounters have been reported close in shore along the Plettenberg Bay coastline over the past few weeks according to the NSRI.