Spike in Covid-19 cases in Kouga

There is 140 positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga, with an outbreak at the Humansdorp hospital according to Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Shoprite in Humansdorp also had to temporarily close its doors for the second time after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

35 staff at the Humandorp hospital have been infected with the coronavirus and the hospital is now closed. More tests are still outstanding and this figure may grow.

The casualty department is still open for emergency cases. All other patients are being referred to the Kareedouw Hospital.

Kouga sadly experienced the first Covid-19 related death in Hankey.

The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 97 302 with 4 621 new cases identified as at 21 June 2020.

There are 15 751 positive cases in the Eastern Cape,

The country wide death toll is 1 930.

The mortality rate is 1,98% while the number of recoveries is 51 608, which translates to a recovery rate of 53%.