Armed robbery in Humansdorp Main Street

The Humansdorp Police have launched a search for four armed male suspects who robbed a business at midday in the Main Street, Humansdorp.

Two males entered the business under the pretence of purchasing a battery.

Both suspects then suddenly drew firearms and ordered the sales clerk and two customers to lay down on the floor.

Two more armed suspects entered the business. The suspects then allegedly cleared the cash registers and removed the safe from an office.

The suspects then loaded the safe into a white Nissan NP200 bakkie that was parked outside with a 39-year-old female victim inside the vehicle. (The owner of the bakkie was still inside the business).

One of the suspects then took the keys of the bakkie and left the scene with the vehicle with the female victim still inside. The three other armed suspects got into a black BMW and sped off.

The 39-year-old female victim was later dropped off next to the N2 close to Port Elizabeth and she managed to contact relatives.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and is still at large.

Humansdorp SAPS detectives are investigating a case of business robbery, theft of motor vehicle and kidnapping and police are currently following up on all possible leads.

No arrests were made as yet and anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects are requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Corné Smith on 082 441 7613 or Humansdorp SAPS on 042 200 4700.

