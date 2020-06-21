fbpx

Kouga residents encouraged to register for email account option

Uncategorized 21 June 2020

Ratepayers are encouraged to register on Kouga Municipality’s website to receive their municipal accounts via email.

Kouga Finance Portfolio Councillor, Brenton Williams, said the Post Office would once again be delivering accounts under level three of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

“However, we would like to encourage residents to make use of the electronic option so as to ensure their accounts reach them without delay and with minimal risk of social contact.”

The online registration process works as follows:

  • Contact the Kouga Call Centre at 042 200 2200 to obtain an access key.
  • Go to the municipal website at www.kouga.gov.za
  • Click on the “Ratepayers Info System” link on the home page.
  • Click on the “Register Here” option.
  • Complete the info as requested. This will include a user name, password, the account holder’s name, surname and ID number, the postal and physical addresses, at least one contact phone number and email address.
  • Once you have completed this section, your login name and password will be forwarded to the email address used during registration. You can use the link in the email to confirm registration and login to the Ratepayers Info System.
  • Once you have logged in, you can link your existing Kouga municipal account/s to your user profile. Do this by clicking on the “click here to link an account to your user ID” icon.
  • Fill in your account number and the access key supplied by the Income Department. Your account will now appear under the “My Accounts” section.
  • If you have more than one account, you do not have to register again. You can simply add a new account to your existing profile using the account number and access key. Please note that a different access key is required for each account.

Williams said the municipal cashiers were once again open for payment, but that online options were also available to those wanting to settle their bills.

“In addition to paying their accounts via internet banking, residents can pay their municipal accounts through [email protected] Their unique code can be found on their accounts next to the [email protected] option.”

