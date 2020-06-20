fbpx

National Parks to open soon

National Parks to open soon
20 June 2020

South African National Parks is preparing for a recall of its hospitality staff and for a phased-in approach in the reopening of its overnight facilities in the wake of an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa that accommodation providers can resume operations in alert level 3.

This is according to SANParks CEO, Fundisile Mketeni, who said the President’s address on Wednesday, 17 June 2020 brings good news to SANParks and many nature lovers who for the past three months have been yearning to visit their favourite national park.

“However we urge those who cannot wait to book into our accommodation to exercise a bit of patience as SANParks readies itself for the reopening”.

Mketeni said the process of recalling back staff in preparation for the reopening is still to commence… “we will then immediately activate the re-training of staff on new operating protocols in line with industry standards.

The safety of both staff and guests is critical and we have to ensure that we are in compliance with regard to regulations as well as health standards and protocols.

We will announce the dates for the reopening of accommodation bookings in the next few days”.

Photo: A lion at Addo Elephant Park.

