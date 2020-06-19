fbpx

Lockdown procedures for Building Plans, Land-use applications and Site inspections

Jeffreys Bay 19 June 2020

Kouga’s Town Planning section is not yet open to the public, but building plans can now be submitted electronically or dropped off at the security desks of the municipal offices in Woltemade Street, Jeffreys Bay, and St Francis Bay.

Electronic submissions:

• Building plans can be submitted electronically through the Ovvio portal on the municipal website at www.kouga.gov.za.
• An access code is required to register for the service. To get your access code send an email to:
* Mariske Kleingeld at [email protected] or
* Adrian Thorne at [email protected]
• Once you’ve registered, simply follow the prompts to submit the building plans.
• Please note that the portal cannot be used to make payments. Fees must be paid into the municipal bank account and proof of payment submitted with the plans (details below).

Manual submissions:

• Building plans can also be submitted at the security desks of the municipal offices in Woltemade Street, Jeffreys Bay, or St Francis Bay.
• Proof of payment must be included with the submission.
• A register will be kept at the security desk of all submissions.

Building plan queries:

• Progress on the processing of building plans can be tracked online through the Ovvio portal if the plans were submitted electronically.
• Queries about new or existing building plans can be directed to the following support staff at 042 200 2200 (option 4) or email them at:
* Zimasa Daniso at [email protected]
* Roline Augustus at [email protected]
* Ann Bezuidenhout at [email protected]

LAND-USE APPLICATIONS & ZONING CERTIFICATES

• Land-use applications can be submitted to:
* Binadene Meyer at [email protected]
* Yanga Nobaza at [email protected]
• Queries about land-use applications can be submitted to:
* Elsa van Biljon at [email protected]
* Lawrence Ramakuwela at [email protected]
• For zoning certificates please contact Sadrick Grootboom at [email protected]

SITE INSPECTIONS

• To book a building inspector for a site inspection please contact the following support staff at 042 200 2200 (option 4) or email them at:

* Zimasa Daniso at [email protected]
* Roline Augustus at [email protected]
* Ann Bezuidenhout at [email protected]
• Please note that due to Covid-19 safety protocols no workers are allowed on site during the inspection.

LONG-OUTSTANDING MATTERS

Queries about long-outstanding matters can be directed to:
* Manager: Development Planning, Kobus Marais, at [email protected]
* Planning, Development & Tourism Director, Fezeka Mabusela, at [email protected]

BANKING DETAILS

Payments must be made into Kouga Municipality’s bank account and proof of payment attached with submissions. The banking details are as follows:

Account name: Kouga Municipality
Bank: First National Bank
Account nr: 52540033504
Ref: PDT + your surname

