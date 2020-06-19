fbpx

Bush clearing of residential properties begins in St Francis Bay

Bush clearing of residential properties begins in St Francis Bay
Jeffreys Bay 19 June 2020

Bush clearing is taking place in St Francis Bay to reduce the risk of fires damaging or destroying houses.

“Thus far, the focus has been on cutting firebreaks, with the most recent activity being around Sea Vista,” said Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson.

“The programme was made possible by a R1 million donation from Santam to Kouga Municipality.” He said the firebreaks were being cut according to local and national regulations.

“In order for a firebreak to work, all vegetation within its boundaries must be removed. This includes indigenous vegetation. All bush-clearing is, however, carefully planned to minimise the damage to indigenous vegetation.”

“The Fire Risk Reduction Committee has been invaluable in this regard and we are grateful to all stakeholders for sharing their expertise.”

Benson said the focus would now shift to clearing overgrown residential plots which are not compliant with regulations.

“The Fire Department will be issuing notices to property owners whose properties need attention. Property owners are legally required to comply with these notices.

Article continues below...

Ignoring a notice is an offence and will lead to legal action, resulting in a fine or, potentially, imprisonment.”

He said the municipality was also entitled to clear a property on behalf of the owner and to recover the costs of the clearing from the owner.

The St Francis Property Owners Association (SFPO) has thrown its weight behind the bush-clearing programme and would like to encourage residents to make use of local contractors to clear their plots.

“If you know that your property needs attention, take action before receiving a notice. If you’re not sure, contact the SFPO, which now has a dedicated bush-clearing portfolio,” the SFPO wrote in a recent update to residents.

Property owners can contact Lyn Aitken at 042 294 0594 or Nick Munday at [email protected] Alternatively, contact Trevor Wright, a member of the municipal Fire Risk Reduction Committee, at 076 589 0014.

Related Posts

Another shark attack in South Africa

Port St Johns has experienced yet another shark attack, with the unfortunate victim succumbing to his horrific injuries. At this…

18 Jan 2012
Boat launching sites re-registered in JBay and St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality is in the process of re-registering two boat launching sites for the public. Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel…

09 Nov 2018
Public meetings to review Integrated Development Plan

The review process of Kouga Municipality’s Integrated Development Plan (IDP) for the 2018/2019 financial year started last night in Oyster…

07 Nov 2017
Photo of the day – St Francis Bay milky way

Local photographer Clive Wright captured this image of the Milky Way on a farm near St Francis Bay. “The little…

04 Jun 2018
Quadrathlon in St Francis Bay this weekend

Article continues below…

04 Nov 2010
Kouga must purchase power directly from Wind Farms

As Jeffreys Bay braces for another week of load shedding, the question has to be asked – what is the…

10 Dec 2018
R3.8 million library handed over to Kouga Municipality

The Sea Vista community are the beneficiaries of a new state of the art library after the facility was handed…

16 Feb 2019
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise

Despite the cloudy weather and rain that was experienced over the Easter weekend, there was some sunny moments as well….

18 Apr 2017
Mountain Bike race in St Francis Bay

The third St Francis Bay MTB Challenge will take place this Sunday, 27 November. The new and improved routes has…

25 Nov 2011
Dale Staples ends 3rd on ASP World Junior Surf tour

St Francis Bay local Dale Staples clinched third place in the inaugural ASP World Junior Series rankings after a quarterfinal…

15 Jan 2011
St Francis bay resident kills housebreaker

A 72 year-old woman from St Francis Bay shot one suspect in her house over the weekend after they assaulted…

13 Jun 2011
Calamari Festival takes place on 23 September in St Francis Bay

Do you love fresh, local seafood and gathering with friends and family? If the answer is yes, than make sure…

19 Sep 2017
Photo of the day – lightning strike near St Francis Bay

We live very close to nature in Jeffreys Bay and the surrounding region. The beaches are still pristine, the ocean…

10 Aug 2019
Business Robberies in Kouga

St Francis and Jeffreys Bay businesses have been robbed of cash and cellphones by armed criminals in the past week….

04 Jul 2011
King of the Kromme crowned in St Francis Bay

World Surfski Champion Jasper Mocke, is the new King of the Kromme for 2018. With a time of 1 hour…

18 Apr 2018