14 Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 18 June 2020

The total number of recorded Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay is 14, with nine recoveries and five still active according to the Department of Health.

No deaths have been recorded so far in Jeffreys Bay.

There has been a total of 45 cases throughout Kouga, with no deaths yet recorded throughout the Municipality.

Patensie, Loerie and Thornhill have recorded their first Covid-19 cases, according to the latest “per town” update from the Department of Health.

The totals per town in Kouga are:

Humansdorp: 16

Jeffreys Bay: 14

Hankey: 4

Loerie: 4

St Francis Bay: 3

Thornhill: 3

Patensie: 1

In the rest of the Sarah Baartman District, Kirkwood has developed as a hotspot with 122 cases, with Makanda (Grahamstown) following with 53 cases and Graaff Reinet with 23 cases.

No further information was released by the Department of Health.

Photo: Joey Nel

