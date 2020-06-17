South Africa records 76 334 Coronavirus cases

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 76 334

A further 57 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: 44 from Western Cape, nine from the Eastern Cape, and four from KwaZulu Natal.

This brings the total national deaths to 1625 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.



The recoveries to date are 42 063– this translates to a recovery rate of 55,1%

Article continues below...

Eastern Cape hotspots are Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City Municipality, OR Tambo and now Chris Hani all with more than 1000 cases.

“More concerning though is the number of deaths in the province which has more than doubled since last week from 100 to 227, the highest growth rate of any province in deaths.

The biggest concern remains their readiness, which the Health Minister recently remarked that he’s happy with the plans but they need to move faster. By the end of this month we expect EC to be at 30-40,000 cases and we hope they will be ready,” said analyst Kuben Nair.