fbpx

South Africa records 76 334 Coronavirus cases

South Africa records 76 334 Coronavirus cases
Eastern Cape 17 June 2020

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 76 334

A further 57 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: 44 from Western Cape, nine from the Eastern Cape, and four from KwaZulu Natal.

This brings the total national deaths to 1625 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.

The recoveries to date are 42 063– this translates to a recovery rate of 55,1%

Article continues below...

Eastern Cape hotspots are Nelson Mandela Bay, Buffalo City Municipality, OR Tambo and now Chris Hani all with more than 1000 cases.

“More concerning though is the number of deaths in the province which has more than doubled since last week from 100 to 227, the highest growth rate of any province in deaths.

The biggest concern remains their readiness, which the Health Minister recently remarked that he’s happy with the plans but they need to move faster. By the end of this month we expect EC to be at 30-40,000 cases and we hope they will be ready,” said analyst Kuben Nair.

Related Posts

Lockdown is based on fear not facts

We’re ten weeks into the world’s longest and most damaging lockdown, and still the folly continues. On the cold facts…

10 Jun 2020
How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

Government has outlined the process for the application of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for individuals who are…

01 May 2020
South Africa to move from level 5 lockdown to level 4

Life in South Africa will gradually begin to return to normal from next month, with government steadily easing the COVID-19…

24 Apr 2020
Eastern Cape towns struggle with water rationing

Water is being rationed to residents of Butterworth, Adelaide and Bedford in the Eastern Cape’s Amathole district, as dam levels…

17 Aug 2017
Municipalities should prepare for mass burials says Mkhize

The Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has issued a new Covid-19 regulation saying that Municipalities should identify sites for mass…

26 May 2020
JBay Dentist is Covid-19 ready and open for patients

Jbay Dentist is extremely proud to be setting the benchmark as one of the first dental practices to have re-opened…

04 Jun 2020
Some good news, some bad news with 2012 Eastern Cape budget

The big winner in the Eastern Cape’s provincial budget is Roads and Public Works and the big loser in 2012/13…

07 Mar 2012
Tax relief for South Africans

In addition to existing tax relief measures, the South African government will also introduce a four-month holiday for companies’ skills…

22 Apr 2020
Coronavirus cases up 99 to 2 272; two more deaths in South Africa

COVID-19 CASES UP 99 TO 2 272; TWO MORE DEATHS RECORDED The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa rose…

14 Apr 2020
Help for small scale farmers

Small-scale farmers have been invited to apply for financial relief from the impact of COVID-19. Applications open today (8 April)…

08 Apr 2020
Third confirmed CoronaVirus case in South Africa

The wife of South Africa’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient, has tested positive for the virus, Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize…

09 Mar 2020
Textbook crisis deepens: Minister must take charge

An investigation by the Democratic Alliance (DA) has revealed that the school textbook crisis is deepening and now includes three…

17 Jan 2012
The community fixes Eastern Cape potholes

Twelve community members in the Great Kei municipality have been empowered to maintain potholes. The state of the roads infrastructure…

28 Aug 2012
How to keep safe in supermarkets, schools and on public transport

Lockdown is easing and schools are returning. But in some parts of the country the coronavirus epidemic is escalating. It’s…

31 May 2020
R 2.3 billion backlog in government payments crippling EC business

A shocking R 2.3 billion rand in outstanding payments in excess of 30 days, was owed by Eastern Cape government…

05 Jun 2020