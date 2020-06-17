Meet the locals – Isabeau Joubert

You may have seen the JBay Dentist enjoying the waves that Jeffreys Bay is famous for, seen her gliding through the water at Marina Martinique swimming butterfly, or have visited Isabeau Joubert at her world class dental practice in da Gama road.

Isabeau is a true JBay local, attended Jeffreys Bay Primary School and Nico Malan High School.

She qualified with a B.Ch.D in 1996 at the University of Stellenbosch, South Africa and received the LDS of the Royal College of Surgeons (England) in 2000.

Isabeau was awarded the following prizes at the end of her student career : South African Dental Association’s Golden Medal as the most distinguished candidate of the class of 1996, 3M trophy for the best student in Maxillo-facial Radiology and The Certificate for the best student in the Integrated Course of Oral Diseases.

From 1997-2005 Isabeau practiced dentistry in England, Scotland, Jersey Channel Islands and France.

Not only passionate about the art of dentistry, she is an artist in real life too, which is extremely helpful in this profession, and one of her hobbies is oil painting on canvas, and when there is good surf you will find her in the magnificent world class waves of JBay.

An accomplished athlete, Isabeau is also a long-distance butterfly swimmer and in 2012 became the first female in South Africa to complete a 2km open water swim in the ocean doing butterfly only, and in 2017 repeated the 2km butterfly swim at Hobie Beach Port Elizabeth in the Ocean Racing Series.

Her dental practice, JBay Dentist is fully Covid-19 compliant as she leads the way in how dental industry deals with the new protocols that are in place to keep both patients and the dental staff safe from the virus.