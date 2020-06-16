fbpx

Is Nuclear Power really back in the mix?

Is Nuclear Power really back in the mix?
Jeffreys Bay 16 June 2020

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has published ta Request For Information (RFI) in preparation for a nuclear build programme to the extent of 2 500 MW.

Thyspunt was the preferred site for a new nuclear power plant during the years of the Zuma presidency.

“Given the long lead-time of building additional new nuclear capacity, upfront planning is necessary for security of energy supply to society into the future,” said the Department in a statement.

“The RFI is intended to commence the Departmental preparatory work to develop plans for a future nuclear energy build programme.

This is in line with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2019 Decision 8 which states that the Department will:

Article continues below...

“Commence preparations for a nuclear build programme at a pace and scale that the country can afford because it is a no-regret option in the long term”.

This will enable the Department to gain insight into the cost of the programme, possible ownership structures, cost recovery, the end user cost and sustainability of the programme,” said the Department.

There was strong opposition from environmentalists and local residents to a nuclear power plant being build at Thyspunt, a site renowned for its archeological importance, the impact on the squid breeding grounds and the impact on the local tourism industry.

9600 MW of nuclear energy at a cost of over R 1 trillion was taken off the table by the 2019 IRP and its doubtful that South Africa can afford even a scaled down nuclear build, especially in light of a surge in renewable energy options including wind, solar and ocean energy.

Related Posts

R 163 million spend on SA Army in CAR deployment

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, revealed in a reply to a parliamentary question, that R 163…

12 Jun 2013
Radioactive water pumped into the ocean in Japan

The eyes of the world are still firmly fixed on the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Japan as the…

07 Apr 2011
Good news for No Nuke campaign

A Pretoria regional court’s finding that an environmental consultant was guilty of providing incorrect or misleading information to the Department…

27 Apr 2011
The Lost Generation

There is something profoundly disturbing about that fact that there is an estimated 143 – 163 million orphans in the…

11 Feb 2011
Building a better South Africa

South Africa’s history is one of competing racial nationalisms. It is a history of the Dutch Settlers who came to…

17 Sep 2017
Patience with Ramaphosa is waning among South Africans

South Africa’s new president, Cyril Ramaphosa, has just crossed 100 days in office with increasing signs that his honeymoon period…

11 Jun 2018
Census 2011 – you count

Its only three days to go until the start of the 2011 Census in South Africa. Just what is it…

07 Oct 2011
Lockdown is based on fear not facts

We’re ten weeks into the world’s longest and most damaging lockdown, and still the folly continues. On the cold facts…

10 Jun 2020
SA still gateway to African continent

Although South Africa faces a number of challenges, it is still seen by the world as the gateway to the…

08 Oct 2012
Eskom consultants under fire over nuclear plant

No Nuke @ Thyspunt say local residents. By Bev Mortimer   Eskom consultants’, Acer, came under fire at the end…

07 Jun 2011
thyspunt nuclear power
Thyspunt Nuclear Alliance Group

If you have any vested interests in the Kouga area (JBAY, CAPE ST FRANCIS, OYSTER BAY) then this is one…

05 Dec 2014
300 tons of radioactive water daily into Pacific Ocean

Is Fukushima the greatest environmental disaster of all time? Every single day, 300 tons of radioactive water from Fukushima enters…

21 Aug 2013
Energy minister insists on nuclear

The new Minister of Energy, David Mahlobo, appears determined to push ahead with nuclear procurement at an unspecified future date….

24 Nov 2017
Joemat-Pettersson left hurdles to thwart nuclear, DA says

Former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who was fired in President Jacob Zuma’s midnight Cabinet reshuffle in March, created nuclear hurdles…

20 Apr 2017
Rural safety units would stop farm attacks

South Africa should be alarmed by the six farm attacks which have occurred in the last 72 hours. Attacks on…

19 Apr 2018