Blues beat Hurricanes as Super Rugby returns at sold out Eden Park

The Blues turned it on in front of a sold-out crowd at Eden Park with a 30 – 20 win over the Hurricanes in the opening round of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa.

All eyes were on Beauden Barrett as he made his much-hyped debut for the Blues against his former side in the first sold-out live sport event since the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

The former World Rugby Player of the Year didn’t disappoint with a steady 80-minute display which was highlighted by a hilarious moment when he got caught up in a Hurricanes try celebration.

While all the cameras and attention seemed to be on Barrett, it was regular first five-eighth Otere Black who had the most influence on the result. Black scored 15 points from the tee and led the Blues superbly around the park.

The Blues led by just one-point at the break but shut the Hurricanes out for much of the second half to secure what was a dominant victory.

Round two kicks of next Saturday when the Chiefs host the Blues at FMG Stadium Waikato while the Crusaders make their first appearance in Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Sunday afternoon.

Blues: 30 (Caleb Clarke, TJ Faiane, Dalton Papalii tries, Otere Black 3 con, 3 pen) Hurricanes 20 (Dane Coles, Ben Lam, Jamie Booth tries, Jackson Garden-Bachop pen, TJ Perenara con)

Half Time: 14-13

Photo: Blues Rugby