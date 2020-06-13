Play Parks for Kids in Kouga

Children from all over Kouga will have something to look forward to when the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown ends.

The Kouga Municipality is preparing to build 30 play parks in the region over the next few weeks, with local SMMEs set to do most of the installation work.

Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, said the majority of the playparks were being funded through the Ward Development Fund (WDF), allocated to ward councillors to initiate and support projects in their wards.

“The equipment was procured before lockdown but couldn’t be delivered or installed because of Covid-19 restrictions. We are very pleased that the project is back on track, even though the Covid-19 pandemic may delay official opening of the playparks.”

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, welcomed the progress.

“Not only does it give our youngest residents something to look forward to, it is also an opportunity for the municipality to support local SMMEs.”

He said preference would be given to local SMMEs when it came to the installation of the equipment.

“Local SMMEs have been hit hard by the lockdown. Supporting local business is now more important than ever and the municipality is committed to assisting SMMEs in whichever way we can to help them navigate through these tough times.”

He said 19 play parks would be erected through the WDF and a further 11 from the municipality’s Parks and Public Amenities budget.

“All towns will benefit from the project,” he said. “We are especially excited to be installing a big park in Yellowwoods at Hankey.

We pray that the Covid-19 pandemic will pass quickly and that our youngest residents won’t have to wait too long to enjoy all that the new parks will have to offer.”

Photo: Joey Nel