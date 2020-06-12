You can train for a Tri-athlon but swimming remains banned in lockdown level 3

Professional athletes can start training in some non contact sports but swimmers will have to wait a while longer, even though tri-athletes are allowed to train.

These are some of the nonsensical rules that were gazetted by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa under Government Regulation 669.

The following non contact sport is allowed during Lock down level 3

1.Archery

2.Athletics (only leagues for International, Major competitions or Olympics qualification)

3.Baseball SA

4. Badminton SA

5. Canoeing SA

6. Cycling SA

7. Equestrian SA (no cross- border training)

8. Golf SA

9. Gymnastics SA

10. Rowing SA

11. Sailing SA

12. Shooting SA

13. Table Tennis SA

14. Tennis SA

15. Triathlon SA

16. Volleyball SA (outdoor)

17. Softball SA

18. South African Sport Anglers and Casting Confederation

19. Snow Sport

20. Chess South Africa.

21. Cricket SA

22. Bowls SA

23. Squash South Africa

24. Jukskei

25. Pigeon Organisation

Sports confederations and other oversight bodies have up to 14 days to submit plans to the minister before training and competition can resume.