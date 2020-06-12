fbpx

Gamtoos Valley farmers under threat as Kouga dam levels plummet

Gamtoos Valley farmers under threat as Kouga dam levels plummet
Jeffreys Bay 12 June 2020

Gamtoos Valley farmers, who are reliant on the water from the Kouga Dam, are on the verge of losing entire orchards, and the Provincial Government has shown no interest in assisting them.

This will have a devastating impact on employment in the area, which will affect lives and livelihoods.

This week the Kouga Dam was at just 8.26% of capacity, and all indications are that the dam will most likely run dry within the next four weeks.

This will decimate Gamtoos Valley farmers who rely on water from the Kouga for irrigation, not to mention create a humanitarian crisis in certain areas within the Kouga Municipality.

These farmers are some of the biggest producers of citrus fruit in the country and export of citrus fruit from this area is a significant contributor to the provincial GDP. Should their orchards be lost it will take years, if not decades, for them to recover.

“Despite several letters to the Premier, asking for him to intervene and liaise with the Department of Water Affairs regarding ways and means to prevent the unfolding disaster, no feedback has been forthcoming,” said Retief Odendaal, the Democratic Alliance Shadow MEC for Rural Development and Agrarian Reform.

“It is also widely expected that the new water allocation for agricultural use could be slashed in the upcoming financial year, which begins on the 1st of July 2020.

Article continues below...

Such an allocation may be a moot point if the dam runs dry, but should water be available, a drastic allocation cut could mean that farmers would not meet the basic requirements to maintain their existing orchards.

Among others, the Democratic Alliance has asked the Premier to request that Nelson Mandela Bay Metro to stop any further extraction from the dam in order to assist the situation.

Even though NMB is still within its yearly water allocation from the Kouga dam, and has as such not overdrawn from it, the metro has other water sources that, if utilised optimally, would effectively mean that it could stop extracting water from the Kouga Dam.

Farmers in the Gamtoos Valley, and the residents of the Kouga municipality, do not have similar luxuries.

If the Metro were to stop extracting from the Dam for the next couple of weeks, the farmers in the region, as well as the Kouga Municipality, will be thrown a much-needed lifeline.

Every day that the supply can be extended is another day where rains could fall, and the dam’s supply could be replenished,” added Odendaal.

Related Posts

Much needed rain falls in Kouga

The wider Jeffreys Bay region has received much needed rain over the past two days. However, it does very little…

09 Jan 2020
kouga dam
No increase in water quota for Hankey and Patensie

Water rationing is set to remain in place at Hankey and Patensie following the Department of Water and Sanitation’s refusal…

08 Oct 2018
Water restrictions eased for Patensie and Hankey farmers

The Department of Water and Sanitation has marginally eased farmers’ Kouga Dam water allocations from 20% to 40% of their…

11 Nov 2018
Increased water allocation for Gamtoos farmers

Water restrictions have been eased in the Gamtoos Valley which means that the 200 odd farmers will have 85 %…

26 Jun 2019
Emergency funding required for Kouga’s roads

5 September 2015 The roads in Kouga are in a serious state of disrepair following weeks of persistent rain. The…

05 Sep 2015
Rain expected in the Kouga Dam catchment area

The Port Elizabeth office of the South African Weather Service has said that the Eastern Cape can expect heavy rain…

06 Mar 2019
Gamtoos Valley faces 60 % cut in water allocation

More than 200 citrus, vegetable and dairy farms in the Gamtoos River Valley that rely on water from the Kouga…

05 Jul 2017
Ongoing drought in Eastern Cape a priority for Government

The South African Government is working to alleviate the impact of the ongoing drought in pockets of the country. In…

06 Jan 2020
New water woes for Gamtoos Valley farmers

After a year of being able to draw 85% of their annual water allocations from the Kouga Dam, Gamtoos Valley…

27 May 2020
Residents and holidaymakers are urged to save water

Jeffreys Bay – With the Kouga Dam standing at a perilous 28 % of capicity, the Kouga Municipality has urged…

26 Dec 2019
Water disaster facing Cape Town and Kouga Municipality

Cape Town is rapidly running out of water, while in Kouga, food and job security is at risk with the…

19 Nov 2017
Kouga Dam drops below 10 %

Residents of Hankey and Patensie are urged to use water extremely sparingly and, where possible, to make use of the…

15 May 2020
Kouga rolls out rainwater harvesting in the Gamtoos Valley

Rinwater harvesting is being rolled out to the Gamtoos Valley as part of Kouga Municipality’s ongoing efforts to achieve water…

23 Mar 2018
Major project to help alleviate Kouga water supply

Amid worsening drought in the Eastern Cape, the roll-out of a new alien invasive plant clearing project in the Kouga…

30 Dec 2019
gamtoos valley joey nel
Photo of the day – Gamtoos Valley

The Gamtoos Valley is the gate way to the Baviaans Kloof and is also the home to a thriving citrus…

16 Feb 2019