fbpx

Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Seekoei River

Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Seekoei River
Jeffreys Bay Photo's 11 June 2020

The Kouga Municipality obtained permission from Environmental Affairs to breach the mouth of the Seekoei River and allow fresh sea water to enter the estuary and reduce salinity levels.

The estuary is teeming with life again and the flamingos have returned to the Seekoei River mouth, much to the delight of local residents.

The area is well worth a visit with the Seekoei River Nature Reserve offering hiking trails and a bird hide where one can take in all the beauty on offer.

The Aston Bay beach is still pristine and is becoming more and more popular with holiday makers and locals alike – definitely something to keep in mind once beaches are open again.

Article continues below...

With social distancing expected to be with us for awhile, natural tourism assets like the Seekoei River Nature Reserve and uncrowded beaches like Aston Bay will surely attract tourists who want to experience nature and remain safe at the same time.

This photo of Greater Flamingos at the Seekoei River was taken by local photographer Clive Wright

Related Posts

Unique trail run during JBay Winterfest

July is JBay as the town starts to gear up for the 2018 Winterfest, which takes place from 2 –…

26 Mar 2018
Favourites Tumble At Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay – Endless lines of perfect Supertubes greeted contestants as the sun peeped over the eastern skyline yesterday morning, and…

18 Jul 2019
Prestwich wins the JBU Supertrial

Durban based surfer Slade Prestwich won the JBU Supertrial, presented by RVCA in solid 4 – 6 foot surf at…

15 Jun 2015
Celebrate Fossil's birthday with 30 % discount at Gabriel Jewellers

Fossil, the iconic watch brand is celebrating its 30th birthday in 2014 and the party will take place in Jeffreys…

29 Oct 2014
Illegal traders in Kouga face legal action

Legal action will be taken against anyone found to be trading illegally in the Kouga municipal area. This is the…

19 Oct 2016
Bush Sleepers in Supertubes Park

After the Christmas break, the Supertubes Surfing Foundation has been hard at work cleaning the fabled Supertubes beach and the…

09 Feb 2011
horatio hendricks kouga municipality
Road repairs underway in Jeffreys Bay after rain damage

Repairs are underway after heavy rains caused extensive damage to tar and gravel roads across the Kouga region. “The rain…

25 Sep 2018
Another Rhino killed at Lombardini

Poachers have struck again at Lombardini Game Farm just outside Jeffreys Bay and killed another Rhino  on Friday night. This…

11 May 2015
Photo of the day – Winds of change

The winds of change have blown across Jeffreys Bay and the Kouga region. We now have a DA government and…

05 Aug 2016
JBay Facebook admin warned for spreading fake news

Jeffreys Bay – The South African Police issued a warning to a Facebook administrator of the Jeffreys Bay CPF page to…

14 Jun 2019
More sewage at Supertubes

Jeffreys Bay was beset by yet another sewage spill on Friday that saw Municipal officials working through the night to…

05 Dec 2011
Kouga Council approves R 25 million funding for road repairs

Additional funding has been made available for the resealing of roads across the Kouga region. The DA led Kouga Council…

13 Mar 2020
Heat draw for Billabong Pro is announced

  Kelly Slater is the top seed for the $ 400 000 Billabong Pro J-Bay which starts on Thursday. Heat…

14 Jul 2010
New Years’ Day arrest in JBay and recovery of stolen items

A suspect was arrested on New Year’s Day, after he was caught red-handed with alleged stolen items. He allegedly burgled…

11 Jan 2020
Photo of the day – rain at Supertubes

Much needed rain has fallen over Jeffreys Bay during the past couple of days, with reports of rain also falling…

23 Jan 2020