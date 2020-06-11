32 Coronavirus cases in Kouga: 13 Active and 19 recoveries

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region has increased to 32, according to the latest report from the Department of Health.

13 of the 32 cases are active while 19 have already recovered.

All 13 patients are in self-quarantine.

The active cases are in Humansdorp (7), Jeffreys Bay (4), St Francis Bay (1) and Hankey (1).

No further details were released by the Department of Health.

Article continues below...

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 55 421.

7 154 of the cases are in the Eastern Cape.

The total number of deaths is 1 210 with a mortality rate of 2.2 %.

The recoveries to date are 31 505– this translates to a recovery rate of 56.8 %.