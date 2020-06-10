fbpx

Kouga tables revised Budget for public comment – closing date 16 June

Kouga tables revised Budget for public comment – closing date 16 June
Jeffreys Bay 10 June 2020

Kouga Municipality has tabled a revised draft of its 2020/21 Integrated Development Plan (IDP) and budget for public comment.

Kouga Speaker Hattingh Bornman said the original draft had been adopted by the Council on 26 March and advertised for comment, as required by law.

“Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, substantial changes had to be made to the draft,” he said.

Kouga CFO Riaaz Lorgat said the nationwide lockdown had impacted on the municipality’s revenue.

“The original draft budget was based on a 96% collection rate, but this has had to be decreased to 85% as many ratepayers and businesses have been struggling to pay their municipal accounts,” he said.

“The Council has further approved various payment relief options for municipal accountholders, which will also affect the municipal revenue in the new financial year.”

He said the revised draft operating revenue for the 2020/21 year was R904,99 million while the revised operating expenditure was R986,27 million.

“The focus has been on ensuring that the budget is fully cash-backed, with the deficit due to non-cash items,” he said.

Article continues below...

He said the proposed tariff increases, effective from 1 July, were as follows:

* Property rates – 5,25%
* Water – 8,1%
* Sanitation – 7%
* Refuse – 7%
* Electricity – 6,25% average
* Environmental Management Fee – 0%.

He said key expenditure items included bulk water and electricity purchases (28,36%) and employee-related costs (33,53%), the latter being in line with the norm set by National Treasury.

The draft capital budget for the 2020/21 year amounts to R62,95 million.

A full list of funded projects can be viewed on the municipality’s website at www.kouga.gov.za

Photo: Joey Nel

Related Posts

Kouga Municipality
Kouga adopts draft budget for 2019/20 financial year

The Kouga Council has adopted a draft budget for the 2019/20 financial year. Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the draft…

09 Apr 2019
DA holds crises meeting with Kouga Mayor

Serious concerns about the proposed Kouga municipal budget led the Democratic Party (DA) to request a meeting with the executive…

22 Jun 2011
9 % rates increase on the cards for Kouga residents

A Council meeting was held in Jeffreys Bay yesterday, with the draft annual budget being the main item on the…

30 Mar 2016
Pro-poor draft budget adopted by Kouga

Kouga Municipality’s draft budget for the new financial year, starting July, was approved by Council on Thursday (31/03/2018). Executive Mayor…

05 Apr 2018
Have your say about the Kouga Municipal budget

The Kouga Council has invited all residents and stakeholders groups to a series of community consultation meetings to discuss the…

24 Apr 2017
Kouga budget meeting tomorrow

THE Kouga Council will be meeting tomorrow at 11am with both the municipal budget for 2011/12 and the revised Integrated…

10 May 2011