The Kouga Fire & Disaster Management has issued a burn ban for the remainder of this week due to extreme weather conditions being predicted.

The South African Weather Office has warned that North to Northwestern gale force winds were expected for next two days, with a cold front to follow that will hopefully bring some rain.

Residents are asked to report any sign of fires to the Kouga Fire Department at 042 291 0250.

Photo: Clive Wright