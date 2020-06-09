fbpx

Big cold front heading for South Africa

Big cold front heading for South Africa
Jeffreys Bay Uncategorized 9 June 2020

The second big cold front of the winter is set to batter the South African coastline from Wednesday says the Weather Office.

Garth Sampson from the PE Weather Office said that the cold front will bring snow, rough seas, and strong to gale-force winds.

By Thursday snowfalls are expected over the high lying areas of the Eastern Cape which will result in very cold conditions until Friday.

Small stock farmers are advised to take the necessary precautions.

Along the coast, strong to gale force winds can be expected between Cape St Francis and Cannon Rocks and rain will move in over the western and northern parts of the province.

Very rough seas with wave heights of 4 to 6m are expected along the south coast from Thursday morning spreading eastwards and reaching Port Edward by Friday morning.

Photo: Clive Wright

