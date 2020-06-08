Cyclist robbed in Walmer hotspot

A 46-year-old cyclist was robbed of his bicycle early on Saturday morning while cycling in Victoria Road in Walmer.
It is alleged that at about 06:10 the complainant was alone and as he was cycling in the direction of Marine Drive, Schoenmakerskop. As he was going down Victoria Road, Walmer he noticed two men jogging in his direction.
As he passed the two men they pushed him from his bike. He was robbed of his red and black Specialized S Works Mountain bike, a Garmin watch, headlight bicycle and a pair of cleated mountain bike riding shoes.
The complainant walked to the police station where he reported the incident. He sustained minor injuries to his arms.
Walmer Detectives is requesting the assistance from second hand dealers and the community to look out for anyone attempting to sell the stolen property. The bicycle valued at over R150 000.
Anyone with information may contact D/ Lt Col Melody Oranje on 0824418505 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.