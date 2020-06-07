Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 45 973

The Western Cape still has the highest number of Covid-19 infections in South Africa with 30 379 cases.
The Eastern Cape has the second most infections with 5 629, while Gauteng has 5 626.
A total of 891 668 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 30 196 tests have been conducted since the last report on 5 July.
44 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: 25 in the Western Cape, six in KZN, seven in Gauteng and six in the Eastern Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 952 deaths.
Although the numbers of COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa are rising, our mortality rate remains at 2%, well below the global average of 6%.
“The recoveries to date are 24 258 – this translates to a recovery rate of 52,8%,” said Dr Zwelini Mkhize, the Minister of Health.