Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 45 973

The Western Cape still has the highest number of Covid-19 infections in South Africa with 30 379 cases.

The Eastern Cape has the second most infections with 5 629, while Gauteng has 5 626.

A total of 891 668 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 30 196 tests have been conducted since the last report on 5 July.

44 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: 25 in the Western Cape, six in KZN, seven in Gauteng and six in the Eastern Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 952 deaths.

Although the numbers of COVID-19 related deaths in South Africa are rising, our mortality rate remains at 2%, well below the global average of 6%.

“The recoveries to date are 24 258 – this translates to a recovery rate of 52,8%,” said Dr Zwelini Mkhize, the Minister of Health.