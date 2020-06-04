fbpx

JBay Dentist is Covid-19 ready and open for patients

Uncategorized 4 June 2020

Jbay Dentist is extremely proud to be setting the benchmark as one of the first dental practices to have re-opened their doors on the 8 May 2020, with Health and Safety Protocols in place.

These Protocols are in line with the recommendations of the National Institute for Occupational Health (NIOH), SADA and the CSIR, during this COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the way in which JBay Dentist will be conducting their business from here on forward:

For patient safety as well as for the staff of the practice, the following preventative measures in place:

A. JBay Dentist has upgraded their facility with the following:
· Professional grade extractor fans to eliminate aerosols
· UV C lights: a potent disinfectant for fluid or airborne coronavirus
· New safety barriers were put in place at the front door, the reception desk and at the room where the aerosols are made.

B. Dental staff will be dressed in the correct PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) for the specific procedures.

C. Health and Safety Protocol is implemented to minimise the risk of contamination with SARS-COV-2 and lower mitigation and the spread of COVID-19.

D. Enough time will be allowed between each dental appointment to facilitate intensive decontamination and wiping of surfaces with further disinfectant aerosols by means of a fogger and the sterilisation of all dental equipment and areas within the practice.

E. Each patient will be screened and need to complete a questionnaire prior to their dental visit and go through a thorough screening process to minimise the treatment of a COVID-19 positive patient. Patients need to wait in the car until the dental surgery is ready. Only the patient will be allowed to pass through the front door (Except in cases of minors, where one adult will be allowed).
Upon arrival, further screening of the patient will take place at the first barrier window, with a temperature check.

F. An extra barrier, rubber dam, will be used where possible, in the patient’s mouth whilst doing dental restorations under High Volume Evacuation (HVE)

Upon entering, the patient will only be in the waiting room for a short period, or in most cases, no time at all.

The aim is to immediately bring patients through to the consultation rooms (with only their cell phone and no handbag).

