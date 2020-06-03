Five cases of Covid-19 in Jeffreys Bay

There have now been a total of five Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay according to the Department of Health.
Four of the cases were linked to a business in town which has subsequently followed all sanitization protocols.
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the entire Kouga increased to 18 this week.
According to the latest information from the Department of Health, 12 of these cases have already recovered, leaving six active cases.
Five of the six cases are in self-quarantine while the sixth is at a quarantine facility.
The number of cases per town is as follows (active and recovered with no deaths):
Jeffreys Bay – five
Humansdorp – ten
Hankey – one
St Francis Bay – two
The total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in South Africa stands at 35 812
SA’s Covid-19 death toll climbed to 755.