One of the most colourful birds in South Africa is the Greater Double-collared Sunbird.

The sunbird breeds in southern parts of South Africa. It is mainly resident, but partly migratory in the northeast of its range. It is common in gardens, fynbos, forest edges and coastal scrub.

It can be found in the Seekoei River Nature Reserve in Jeffreys Bay and breeds all year round, with a peak from July to November.

Stan Blumberg took this image of a Greater Double-collared Sunbird