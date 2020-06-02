Kouga Traffic Department Re-opens for License renewals and registration

The Kouga Traffic Department in Humansdorp has re-opened for driving and motor vehicle licence renewals and registrations.

No new learner or driving licence test applications will, however, be accommodated at this stage.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the focus during June would be on clearing the backlog that had been created by the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

“Motorists will once again be able to renew their vehicle licences at the Humansdorp office from today (1 June).

“Those who had appointments for driving licence renewals from 26 March to 31 May are asked to contact the Kouga Traffic Department for a new booking.”

He said that those who were scheduled to be tested for new learner’s and driving licence tests during this period would be contacted to reschedule.

“Due to the backlog, no new applications for driving licence or learner’s licence test applications will be accommodated until the Department of Transport gives the go-ahead.

“This is a directive from the Department of Transport and is applicable to the whole province,” he said.

“The priority will be on clearing the backlog created by the lockdown and assisting those whose licences and permits expired during this period.”

In terms of the latest Covid-19 regulations all drving licences, temporary driving licences, learner’s licences, professional driving licences, temporary permits, vehicle registrations, motor vehicle licence discs and roadworthy certificates that would have expired from 26 March 2020 to 31 May 2020 are deemed valid for 90 days after 1 June 2020.

All motor trade number licences that would have expired from 26 March 2020 to 31 May 2020 are deemed valid for six months after 1 June 2020.

Benson said all prescribed hygiene measures, disinfection controls and health protocols would be in place at the registration offices and testing centres.

“Social distancing will be enforced at all times and hand sanitiser will be available.

“It is, furthermore, mandatory for all visitors and staff to wear masks. These could be cloth or homemade masks, covering the mouth and nose,” he said.

“We ask that motorists be patient should they visit the Department, as delays may be experienced due to the Covid-19 safety precautions that must be followed.”