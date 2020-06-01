fbpx

Stock thieves arrested near Jeffreys Bay

Stock thieves arrested near Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 1 June 2020

Swift by the Humansdorp K9 unit and the Jeffreys Bay police led to the arrest of four suspected stock thieves shortly after they loaded five sheep in a bakkie from a farm near Jeffreys Bay on Saturday, 30 May 2020.

At around 02:00 a farm owner contacted the police after he noticed suspicious people on his farm. Excellent teamwork between Humansdorp K9 and Jeffreys Bay police led to the arrest of the suspects traveling in a red Mazda Rustler bakkie on the R102 towards Jeffreys Bay.

On the back of the bakkie, police found five sheep with their legs tied with wires. A preliminary investigation led to the recovery of an additional nine sheep – also tied up and hidden near the farm.

Unfortunately two of the sheep were already dead. The estimated value of the stock is R53 800. The four suspects were arrested and a bakkie was confiscated for further investigation.

Article continues below...

The four men aged between 20 and 50, were detained for stock theft with an additional charge of contravening the Disaster Management Act, and are expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates’ Court today, 1 June 2020.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members for the recovery and success. “We continue to discourage those who buy stolen meat, thus creating a supply and demand structure for stock theft.

Police will have no option but to arrest the seller and the buyer for being an accessory to committed crime,” warned Lt Gen Ntshinga.

Related Posts

Meet Chad Ho – World open water swim champion

One of South Africa’s unsung hero’s will be swimming at Marina Martinique in Jeffreys Bay this weekend. Chad Ho is…

03 Mar 2017
jeffreys bay
Man dies of heart attack on JBay beach

A 55 year old tourist died at Point beach after suffering a heart attack while swimming. It appears that the…

25 Feb 2019
Dates announced for the 2017 JBU Supertrial

The JBU Supertrial that happens every year at Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay will take place sometime during their normal waiting…

18 Feb 2017
Storm surf smashes Jeffreys Bay coastline

Disaster management services went on full alert in Jeffreys Bay yesterday afternoon as massive waves pounded the coastline. With some…

25 Aug 2017
The time has come….your community needs you!

  The official South African crime statistics has revealed what residents of Jeffreys Bay and South Africa have known all…

13 Sep 2010
South African Swim Champs in J’Bay

For the first time in the history of Jeffreys Bay, a national swimming championship will be held in the town….

11 Apr 2011
Property of the week – On the canals with a sea view

R2 500 000 This home with its 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and open plan living area, is in walking distance…

28 Feb 2018
cold water classic marina martinique jbay winterfest corona open jbay newton johnson wine nicholas melck
Icy water and sunny skies for Cold Water Swim Classic

The JBay Winterfest continued over the weekend despite the Corona Open JBay being placed on hold as over 50 swimmers…

10 Jul 2018
Records tumble at Steers Marina Mile

Just short of 200 swimmers took on the canals of Marina Martinique in the 2011 Steers Marina Mile in conditions…

17 Jan 2012
Sponsors announced for GLA Trolley Pro

The  sponsors of the 2013 GLA Trolley Pro took part in the Trolley Draw in the build up to the great…

16 Apr 2013
main beach jeffreys bay
New harbour on the cards for Jeffreys Bay

The Jeffreys Bay City Council has announced that a harbor will be built off the Main Beach. In what can…

01 Apr 2019
JBay Winterfest takes place 2 – 17 July 2018

The dates are locked in for the 2018 JBay Winterfest, and this year the festival has some exciting new changes…

01 Mar 2018
Eco road to address plastic pollution

AFRICA’S first eco-friendly road incorporating waste plastic has been completed at Kouga Municipality in the Eastern Cape. A 300m strip…

02 Nov 2019
Jeffreys Bay wins Eastern Cape Town of the Year

From being the home of the perfect wave and the headquarters of open water swimming in South Africa as well…

08 May 2018
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Power cuts loom for JBay

The Jeffreys Bay Municipality have been instructed by Eskom to reduce the amount of power being consumed in a desperate…

01 Apr 2013