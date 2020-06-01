Stock thieves arrested near Jeffreys Bay

Swift by the Humansdorp K9 unit and the Jeffreys Bay police led to the arrest of four suspected stock thieves shortly after they loaded five sheep in a bakkie from a farm near Jeffreys Bay on Saturday, 30 May 2020.

At around 02:00 a farm owner contacted the police after he noticed suspicious people on his farm. Excellent teamwork between Humansdorp K9 and Jeffreys Bay police led to the arrest of the suspects traveling in a red Mazda Rustler bakkie on the R102 towards Jeffreys Bay.

On the back of the bakkie, police found five sheep with their legs tied with wires. A preliminary investigation led to the recovery of an additional nine sheep – also tied up and hidden near the farm.

Unfortunately two of the sheep were already dead. The estimated value of the stock is R53 800. The four suspects were arrested and a bakkie was confiscated for further investigation.

Article continues below...

The four men aged between 20 and 50, were detained for stock theft with an additional charge of contravening the Disaster Management Act, and are expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrates’ Court today, 1 June 2020.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members for the recovery and success. “We continue to discourage those who buy stolen meat, thus creating a supply and demand structure for stock theft.

Police will have no option but to arrest the seller and the buyer for being an accessory to committed crime,” warned Lt Gen Ntshinga.