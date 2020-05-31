Kouga Municipality launches food challenge

Kouga municipal staff and councillors are on a mission to collect at least 2 000 food boxes for families in need over the next four weeks.

“The municipality has launched a competition for staff and councillors, aimed at supporting food relief projects currently under way to assist families whose income has been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown,” Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said.

“Each and every employee and councillor has been challenged to donate at least R120.

“Each R120 will buy a food box and as donations of fresh produce are received, this will be added to the box to help the provisions stretch further.

“The directorate that donates the most food boxes will be crowned the Community Champion.”

Hendricks said thousands of Kouga households had been struggling to put food on their tables due to the lockdown restrictions.

“The municipality and community-based projects helped to feed more than 25 000 people during the first month of the lockdown.

“These efforts have been ongoing, with the municipality having purchased another R500 000’s worth of food for distribution over the next few weeks.

“The food boxes donated by municipal employees and councillors will allow us to add to these efforts and reach even more people.”

He said the new Covid-19 grant was expected to help lessen the plight of families without an income, but that most potential beneficiaries were still waiting for SASSA to make the payments.

“Municipal employees have not been affected to the same extent by the economic hardships brought about by the lockdown.

“As a result, many employees were eager to donate towards relief projects, giving rise to the food box challenge.

“We are very proud of our staff for initiating the drive and showing their hearts truly belong to Kouga and its people.

“May the best directorate win!”