Water rationing to resume in Hankey and Patensie from 1 June 2020

The Kouga Dam is running out of water, with the level having dropped to below 9 %.

The Gamtoos Irrigation Board has, therefore, notified Kouga Municipality that water rationing to the towns of Hankey and Patensie will have to recommence from 1 June 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the water will initially be turned off for only six hours per day – from 09:00 to 15:00 daily.

Residents are encouraged to make use of the water in the tanks that have been installed in the area, so as to help relieve the pressure on the dam.

The Kouga Dam is currently the only water source available to Hankey and Patensie.

While the municipality has drilled boreholes to increase the amount of water available to the towns, the connection of the boreholes to the existing supply has been delayed because of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

PLEASE NOTE: Hosepipes and other irrigation systems may not be used to extract water from the municipal supply.