fbpx

Water rationing to resume in Hankey and Patensie from 1 June 2020

Water rationing to resume in Hankey and Patensie from 1 June 2020
Jeffreys Bay 30 May 2020

The Kouga Dam is running out of water, with the level having dropped to below 9 %.

The Gamtoos Irrigation Board has, therefore, notified Kouga Municipality that water rationing to the towns of Hankey and Patensie will have to recommence from 1 June 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the water will initially be turned off for only six hours per day – from 09:00 to 15:00 daily.

Residents are encouraged to make use of the water in the tanks that have been installed in the area, so as to help relieve the pressure on the dam.

Article continues below...

The Kouga Dam is currently the only water source available to Hankey and Patensie.

While the municipality has drilled boreholes to increase the amount of water available to the towns, the connection of the boreholes to the existing supply has been delayed because of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

PLEASE NOTE: Hosepipes and other irrigation systems may not be used to extract water from the municipal supply.

Related Posts

Team effort to keep Hankey clean

A multi-disciplinary team from Kouga Municipality spent four days in Hankey to conduct a clean-up and environmental cleanliness campaign. About…

02 Jun 2018
Increased water allocation for Gamtoos farmers

Water restrictions have been eased in the Gamtoos Valley which means that the 200 odd farmers will have 85 %…

26 Jun 2019
Eastern Cape towns struggle with water rationing

Water is being rationed to residents of Butterworth, Adelaide and Bedford in the Eastern Cape’s Amathole district, as dam levels…

17 Aug 2017
Monument vandalised in Hankey

The Saartjie Baartman monument  in Hankey was vandalised over the weekend when paint was thrown over it. No arrests were made…

28 Apr 2015
sarah baartman hankey
Sarah Baartman Centre still incomplete

Four years down the line, the R165 million Sarah Baartman Remembrance Centre, overlooking Hankey, remains incomplete, and the Democratic Alliance is blaming…

11 Jan 2019
Police arrest suspected car thieves

South African Police officers from Hankey were patrolling their station precinct when they noticed a white Ford Fiesta driving suspiciously…

03 Mar 2017
gamtoos valley joey nel
Vote for Patensie as Town of the Year

A second Kouga town is in the running for the coveted Kwêla Town of the Year title. Patensie, the heart…

08 Mar 2019
Water restrictions eased for Patensie and Hankey farmers

The Department of Water and Sanitation has marginally eased farmers’ Kouga Dam water allocations from 20% to 40% of their…

11 Nov 2018
Water campaign launched in Gamtoos Valley

Kouga Municipality has launched a door-to-door campaign in the Gamtoos Valley area to complement its drought-mitigation efforts. Twenty temporary staffers…

04 Sep 2018
Water-shedding to start in Hankey and Patensie from Monday

Water-shedding is going to be implemented in Hankey and Patensie as the level of the Kouga Dam has fallen to…

03 Aug 2018
Local riders excel in the The “Orange Giant”

A Motor Cross race was held near Patensie and a number of Jeffreys Bay riders won their respective divisions. The…

23 Aug 2010
Patensie wins Eastern Cape Kwêla Town of the Year

A second Kouga town is in the running for the coveted Kwêla Town of the Year title. Patensie was named…

17 Apr 2019
Water shedding for Hankey and Patensie as day zero looms

The towns of Hankey and Patensie have just about used up their water quotas for the period ending June 2018….

03 Jan 2018
Hankey Police offer R 10 000 reward

The South African Police in Hankey are offering a R 10 000 reward for information  which may  lead to the…

03 Nov 2015
Entabeni named top citrus producer

Local citrus farm and BEE project of the Patensie Co-op, Entabeni was awarded with the Top Producer Award of oranges…

11 Sep 2017