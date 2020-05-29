Wheelie bin roll out in Jeffreys Bay

More than 10 000 households in Jeffreys Bay are set to receive wheelie bins over the next five weeks.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said the municipality’s Waste and Environmental Management section started distribution of wheelie bins in Ocean View, Pellsrus, Tokyo Sexwale and Mandela Bay this week.

“The roll-out will move to Aston Bay and Paradise Beach next week, followed by the remainder of Jeffreys Bay, including C-Place, Wavecrest and Kabeljous, during the last three weeks of June.”

He said the roll-out would focus on residential houses.

“Complexes, businesses, schools, crèches and clinics will not receive wheelie bins while informal settlements will be covered at a later stage of the programme.”

He said the roll-out teams would adhere to strict health safety protocols in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and that screening and testing of municipal staffers would take place on an ongoing basis.

“The distribution of the wheelie bins to Jeffreys Bay was delayed due to the lockdown.

“We are pleased that this programme is back on track, as it will strengthen the municipality’s efforts to achieve a clean and healthy environment for all.”

He said residents would be expected to provide their ID numbers and signatures on receipt of the wheelie bins.

“Those who are not home during the distribution hours for their area will be able to arrange a suitable time for drop-off. Members of the Waste section will be at the Pellsrus Community Hall on Saturday mornings from 8am to 11am to assist with these arrangements,” he said.

“When it comes to holiday homes, bins will be kept in storage at the municipality until such a time as the owner is in town and can collect the bin. Alternatively, owners can arrange for the bin to be left with their neighbours in the interim.”

He said the wheelie bins would be emptied on a weekly basis, as per the regular refuse collection schedule.

“Each household will also receive a pamphlet explaining the do’s and don’ts of wheelie bins.

“Very importantly, we would like to encourage everyone to mark their bin clearly with their address so as to help avoid theft.”

Kouga Municipality’s wheelie bin programme was launched just more than a year ago, with 10 000 wheelie bins already having been distributed at Hankey, Patensie, Loerie, Thornhill and Humansdorp.