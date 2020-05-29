Good rainfall over Garden Route National Park

The Garden Route National Park has received good rains in the last couple of days with more rain expected today.
National Parks in South Africa remain closed under level 3 regulations.
Below are the rainfall figures from various sections of the Garden Route National Park.
Tsitsikamma : 146mm for Storms River & 36,5 mm for Bloukrans.
Wilderness & related management areas: 25mm
Rondevlei-18mm
Touw River-25mm
Bergplaas-25mm
Goudveld-24,5mm
Farleigh-21mm
Knysna & related management areas
Harkerville- 61mm
Diepwalle-54mm
Thesen Island jetty-30,5mm
Picture: Swartvlei estuary opens up to the sea. The Touw River (Wilderness) and the Grootriver estuary (Natures Valley) are similar estuaries managed as part of the Garden Route National Park.