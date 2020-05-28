Join the St Francis College Fund Raiser

What started out as a ‘household challenge’ has quickly grown into something a lot bigger!

Off the back of her uber successful virtual marathon run, St Francis College School parent, Liz Anderson with her team, have developed another FUNdraising initiative for the Little Farm School in St Francis Bay.

Having missed out on their usual fundraising activities due to the Lockdown period, the College has welcomed this great, out-of-the-box and family orientated idea for Sunday 31 May.

Here’s what they’re up to – The challenge is to complete as many accumulative kilometers with your lockdown team (actual or virtual) in 1 hour, between 8 & 9 am.

Your team can be of all ages, and even include your family fur-kid!

You can run, walk, pushbike, pram, skate, scoot or cycle (max 2 cyclists per team), once completed, add your distances together and submit your final total.

Each team pledges a minimum of R 150,00 and can even get themselves some sponsorship. This challenge is open to all family and friends internationally too, at a minimum pledge of $10 / 10 pounds / 10 Euro.

To enter your team, or for additional information, please contact Liz on +27 83 241 0159 or Louise on +27 82 722 0402.