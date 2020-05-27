First Covid-19 cases in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay has recorded its first two confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the cases were confirmed by the Department of Health this week and that contact tracing was under way.

“Both patients are in self-quarantine. We wish them a speedy recovery,” he said.

He said another resident in St Francis Bay had also tested positive but that, due to delays in receiving the initial results, the patient has already been classified as “recovered”.

“The number of active Covid-19 cases in Kouga currently stands at three while 11 recoveries have been recorded to date.

“The three active cases are the two new ones in Jeffreys Bay and the recent Humansdorp case.

“This means a total of 14 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the Kouga area since March.”

He said the new cases were a reminder to everyone to remain vigilant even though lockdown restrictions were due to be eased to alert level three from June 1.

“We encourage residents to continue staying home if they can and to practice good hygiene such as regular washing of hands.

“Those who do go out, whether it is to shop or exercise, are reminded to avoid crowds and maintain social distancing.”

The full Covid-19 stats for Kouga are as follows:

* St Francis Bay – two recovered

* Humansdorp – eight recovered, one active

* Hankey – one recovered

* Jeffreys Bay – two active.

Photo: Deon Lategan