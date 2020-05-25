Cold weather and big waves expected in Jeffreys Bay

South Africans can expect a chilly start to the week as surface temperatures are expected to drop significantly today.

The mountains of the Western Cape and the extreme south-western areas of the Northern Cape are about to experience the first snow of 2020 while big waves are expected along the coast.

The weather system responsible for the expected winter weather is an intense cold front which will bring rain to the southwestern areas of the Western Cape and the southern coast of the Eastern Cape.

Gale force winds can also be expected but are likely to be confined to the south-western and southern

coasts of the Western and Eastern Cape respectively.

Furthermore, very rough to high seas, with wave heights varying between 4.5 to 6.5 m can also be expected along the coastline.

The frontal system will introduce wintry conditions and bitterly cold daytime temperatures are expected to spread eastwards over the Cape provinces.

Numeric modelling currently suggests rainfall of the order of 5 to 15 mm over parts of the Western Cape, while mountainous areas are likely to experience more significant falls, possibly 20 to 30 mm. There is also a potential for localized flooding in places.