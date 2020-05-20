Lockdown ban on controlled burns lifted

The ban on permitted, prescribed burns in the Kouga region has been lifted.

Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson said land owners and farmers could once again apply for a permit to conduct controlled burns.

“The ban was put in place at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown but has been lifted to assist the agricultural sector with their seasonal activities,” he said.

“Various factors were considered. Most importantly, winter is upon us and some crops need to be planted now in the interest of food security.”

He said prescribed burns could only be a conducted if a permit had been issued by Kouga Fire and Disaster Management.

“All rules and regulations, as stipulated on the permit, must be adhered to.”

Applications can be emailed to [email protected]

Benson said all fire stations were still open and ready to respond to emergencies.

To contact Kouga Fire and Disaster Management dial 042 291 0250 or 112 from any cellular network.