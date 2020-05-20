fbpx

Delays in re-opening traffic departments for licensing

Delays in re-opening traffic departments for licensing
Jeffreys Bay 20 May 2020

Traffic departments around the country have been unable to re-open because the online system required for licence bookings and registration has not yet been activated.

Kouga Municipality’s Community Services Councillor Daniel Benson said traffic licensing and registration services are allowed to operate under level four of the lockdown.

“However, the national Department of Transport still has to give the go-ahead and activate the online licensing system, called NaTIS, which is used by traffic authorities across the country.

“They have not yet done so, which means no bookings can be made for learner’s and driving licences.

“Renewals of driving licences, professional driving permits and motor vehicle licences also cannot be done until such a time as NaTIS is activated.”

He said the offices of the Kouga Traffic Department were being prepared for re-opening in line with Covid-19 disaster management regulations.

“We have also submitted an action plan to the Department of Transport, indicating our readiness, as required by them.

Article continues below...

“The Department has indicated that inspections of all traffic authorities must first be done before they will be allowed to open.

“They have not yet scheduled a time when they will be inspecting Kouga’s units.”

He said the municipality was unable to say when this process would be completed so that the Kouga Traffic Department could re-open for business.

“Unfortunately, the deciding factors are beyond our control.

“Our Traffic team is, however, in regular contact with the Transport Department.

“We will update motorists as we receive feedback from them.”

Related Posts

power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
More houses powered up at Humansdorp

A further 53 households at Humansdorp received electricity for the first time this week, with almost 200 more to follow…

10 May 2019
Delivery truck hijacked on freeway near Humansdorp

A delivery truck was hijacked on the N2 near Humansdorp on Tuesday, 5 December, after being pulled over by an…

08 Dec 2017
Waste sites in Kouga expanded and improved

“An area where we are particularly proud of the progress we have made, is waste management and cleansing.” So said…

20 Mar 2019
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Registration for free basic municipal services continues

Residents of Ward 6 in Humansdorp who earn less than R 3200 a month are encouraged to register for free…

22 Feb 2018
First street sport festival for Humansdorp

Young people from Humansdorp are gearing up to take back the streets from criminals and gangsters. The first Humansdorp Street…

12 Dec 2019
A vote on 8 May is all about service delivery

South Africans are heading for the polls on 8 May 2019. Our country is at a cross roads and corruption…

08 May 2019
High Court overturns corrupt land sale in Humansdorp

The Kouga Council succeeded in its bid to have the controversial sale of a prime piece of land in Humansdorp…

16 Nov 2017
Liquorland Rover National Enduro a huge success

The Rover Motor Cycle Club hosted a national Enduro event outside Humansdorp on Saturday with 165 competitors from around South…

01 Jun 2010
Actress Stephanie Baartman inspires girls from her hometown

A Humansdorp-born celebrity returned to her hometown this month with an inspirational message for girl learners from a local high…

31 Aug 2019
More strike action in J'Bay tomorrow morning

Residents are urged to avoid the Jeffreys Bay CBD tomorrow morning as the Municipal strike is expected to gather in…

17 Aug 2011
Power interruption at Humansdorp

The electricity to a section of the Humansdorp Central Business District will be interrupted for up to six hours on…

10 Oct 2019
Kouga moves to centralise taxi ranks

Kouga Municipality is working on establishing centralised taxi ranks in its major towns. The move follows on complaints from commuters,…

15 May 2018
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Load shedding returns as Eskom runs out of coal

Eskom instituted Stage One load shedding across South Africa yesterday as the power supplier is running out of coal. Load…

19 Nov 2018
house of chic humansdorp
Business robbed in Humansdorp

A prominent business was robbed in Humansdorp with the thieves gaining access through the roof. The suspects gained access by…

09 Jun 2018
Kouga must purchase power directly from Wind Farms

As Jeffreys Bay braces for another week of load shedding, the question has to be asked – what is the…

10 Dec 2018