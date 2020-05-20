Delays in re-opening traffic departments for licensing

Traffic departments around the country have been unable to re-open because the online system required for licence bookings and registration has not yet been activated.

Kouga Municipality’s Community Services Councillor Daniel Benson said traffic licensing and registration services are allowed to operate under level four of the lockdown.

“However, the national Department of Transport still has to give the go-ahead and activate the online licensing system, called NaTIS, which is used by traffic authorities across the country.

“They have not yet done so, which means no bookings can be made for learner’s and driving licences.

“Renewals of driving licences, professional driving permits and motor vehicle licences also cannot be done until such a time as NaTIS is activated.”

He said the offices of the Kouga Traffic Department were being prepared for re-opening in line with Covid-19 disaster management regulations.

“We have also submitted an action plan to the Department of Transport, indicating our readiness, as required by them.

“The Department has indicated that inspections of all traffic authorities must first be done before they will be allowed to open.

“They have not yet scheduled a time when they will be inspecting Kouga’s units.”

He said the municipality was unable to say when this process would be completed so that the Kouga Traffic Department could re-open for business.

“Unfortunately, the deciding factors are beyond our control.

“Our Traffic team is, however, in regular contact with the Transport Department.

“We will update motorists as we receive feedback from them.”