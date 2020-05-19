Road upgrades back on track in Kouga

The DA led Kouga Municipality is once again busy with upgrading the road network after a lockdown enforced disruption to the much needed repairs.

Kouga has a R 500 million backlog in road maintenance after many years of neglect.

In the current budget, R 25 million was made available for road repairs and main arterial roads have been identified for resealing.

This includes Dolphin Drive in Aston Bay, Koraal Street and Noorsekloof in Jeffreys Bay as well as roads in Humansdorp and St Francis Bay.

Over 250 potholes were also repaired last week after the lockdown was eased to allow more Municipal staff back to work.

The Municipal draft budget included a further R 25 million for road repairs in the 2020/21 budget but with Covid-19 expected to severely impact Municipal finances, the budget it being recalculated and it is expected that less money will be available to roads in the upcoming financial year.