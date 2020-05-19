fbpx

Another Eastern Cape Police station closed down
Jeffreys Bay 19 May 2020

Residents being serviced by Kinkelbos police station are advised that the police station is currently closed due to one of its members having tested positive for the Corona Virus.

The community service centre will now be operating from the Victim Support Centre building on the same premises, but the main police station building will be closed.

People are advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to by the surrounding stations standing in for the station.

The telephone lines at Kinkelbos police station community service centre will no longer be accessible and all telephonic communication will be channelled through the 10111 Centre. Alternative number for the acting Station Commander, Captain Neethling is 079 741 4621.

The building is currently undergoing decontamination and all the members are in the process of being tested for the virus. The community will be informed when the Kinkelbos police station will be fully operational again.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidu confirmed that the provincial police commissioner for the province, General Liziwe Ntshinga, had also tested positive for the virus.

He also confirmed that the police stations in Motherwell, King Williamstown, Bhisho, Willowvale and Kinkelbos were temporarily shut after police officers tested positive for the virus.

Earlier in May the police station in Zwide, in Nelson Mandela Bay, was also closed after a police officer tested positive.

