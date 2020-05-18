New Covid-19 case in Humansdorp

The Kouga region has a new case of Covid-19 after a Humansdorp woman, who works at FNB, tested postive.

While the patient resides in Humansdorp, she has family members in Jeffreys Bay who have also since been tested.

The number of positive cases in Kouga now stands at 11, with nine of these having recovered.

There is still one active case in Hankey.

“The FNB branch in Humansdorp was closed on Friday and the building has been sanitised and will remain closed until further notice,”‘ said Kouga Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

“The Department of Health is busy with tracking and tracing of all known contacts of the patient. There are three contacts who live in Wavecrest, Jeffreys Bay who have all been tested.

Two of the tests have come back as negative and we waiting the results of the third test,” added Hendricks.

Hendricks encouraged residents of the Municipality to keep their guards up to protect themselves as well as their loved ones as the number of new cases soared by 1 160 to a total of 15 515.

460 873 tests have been conducted with 21 314 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

“We’re tracking as a country to reach 30-40,000 cases by the end of this month with Western Cape having over 25,000 cases.

This assumes current growth continues but I think the growth rate will increase. Hence this is my conservative estimate,” said analyst Kuben Nair .