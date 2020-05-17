Eastern Cape and WC comprise 91% of new Coronavirus cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 14 355 with 831 new cases identified as at 16 May 2020.

The Province Total Cases breakdown is as follows:

Eastern Cape 1812

Free State 153

Gauteng 2262

KwaZulu-Natal 1498

Limpopo 59

Mpumalanga 68

North West 64

Northern Cape 35

Western Cape 8404

Total 14 355

The Eastern Cape and Western Cape combined comprise 91% of the 831 cases confirmed yesterday.

439 559 tests have been conducted with 18 004 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

“We have screened 10 737 341 citizens, we now have 376 sites identified for quarantine nationally with 30 823 quarantine beds.

Significantly our mortality rate, 1.8%, remains well below the global average which is currently 6.6% and our recovery rate is 42.4%, above the global average of 38%, ” said Dr Zwelini Mkhize, the Minister of Health.

Mkhize also explained that South Africa is being guided by the World Health Organisation regarding the easing of lockdown regulations.

These are:

1. Strong surveillance, cases are declining and transmission is controlled

2. Health systems capacity is in place to detect, isolate, test and treat every case and trace very contact

3. That outbreak risks are minimized especially in settings like facilities and nursing homes

4. That preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools and other places that are essential for people to go

5. That importation of cases can be managed

6. That communities are fully educated, engaged and empowered to adjust to the new norm

The risk of returning to lockdown remains very real if countries do not manage the transition extremely carefully and in a phased approach.