Kouga Dam drops below 10 %

Jeffreys Bay 15 May 2020

Residents of Hankey and Patensie are urged to use water extremely sparingly and, where possible, to make use of the water in the tanks that have been installed in the area.

The Kouga Municipality has been carting in water from Humansdorp to fill up the tanks, so as to minimise usage from the Kouga Dam.

The Kouga Dam is the only storage dam that supplies these two towns with water.

While boreholes have been drilled to serve as an additional source, the connection of the boreholes to the existing supply has been delayed due to the lockdown restrictions.

The contractors are, however, expected to return to site next week once all Covid-19 related health and safety measures are in place.

If all goes according to plan, the boreholes can then be brought on line in July.

