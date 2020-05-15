Council to consider payment relief for residents and business

The Kouga Council will be considering various payment relief options on municipal accounts to help businesses and residents whose income has been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said all debt collection measures on outstanding accounts, including the disconnection of electricity, had already been stopped.

“The municipality is also currently not charging interest on any outstanding payments,” he said.

He said additional measures under consideration, included rates rebates, payment “holidays” and allowing residents and businesses to make arrangements to pay off outstanding monies without being penalised.

He said the final measures would be tabled to the full Council later this month for approval.

“The measures and qualifying criteria are currently being finalised as part of the budgeting process for the new financial year, starting July. They will be formally announced once Council gives the go-ahead.

“Qualifying residents and business will then have the opportunity to apply for the relief measures relevant to them.”

The Council is scheduled to meet on 29 May.

Photo: Joey Nel