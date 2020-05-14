No new Covid-19 cases in Kouga

No new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Kouga area for the past two weeks.
According to the latest information from the Department of Health, the one remaining case in Hankey has been re-tested and the results are being awaited.
Should the test come back negative, there will be no known active cases in the Kouga region.
COVID-19 has claimed 219 lives with 4,745 recoveries in South Africa.
There has been a total of 12 074 cases thus far.
All of South Africa remains under level 4 lockdown until the end of May according to President Ramaphosa.
Photo: Joey Nel