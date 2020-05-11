fbpx

Police arrest armed robber in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay 11 May 2020

The Jeffreys Bay Police arrested a 32-year-old knife-wielding house robber, within minutes of robbing a resident in her home in St Francis Street.

It is alleged that the 61-year-old female was busy in her kitchen at 07:00, yesterday  morning, Sunday, 10 May 2020, when she saw an unknown man jumping over the boundary wall and approaching the open sliding door.

The suspect, threatened the victim with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect then took a laptop, purse containing cash and electronic equipment and fled from the scene on foot.

Observant police officers, who were not alerted as yet of the serious incident that just took place, was busy patrolling at about 07:25 in the vicinity, when they noticed a man walking with electronic equipment and decided to approach him.

The suspect immediately started to run upon seeing the police, but after a short chase, the suspect was arrested.

All the stolen property was recovered and the suspect was detained on a charge of house robbery, after the complainant notified the police of the house robbery. More charges might be added as the investigation continues.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon.

The Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the members for their swift action in apprehending the offender.

