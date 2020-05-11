Police arrest armed robber in Jeffreys Bay

The Jeffreys Bay Police arrested a 32-year-old knife-wielding house robber, within minutes of robbing a resident in her home in St Francis Street.

It is alleged that the 61-year-old female was busy in her kitchen at 07:00, yesterday morning, Sunday, 10 May 2020, when she saw an unknown man jumping over the boundary wall and approaching the open sliding door.

The suspect, threatened the victim with a knife and demanded money.