fbpx

Businesses and individuals can relocate premises until 7 June

Businesses and individuals can relocate premises until 7 June
Uncategorized 10 May 2020

Citizens and businesses wishing to move premises during the COVID-19 lockdown can now do so.

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, issued and gazetted a set of amendments of the directions to address, prevent and combat the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The directives are known as the “Directions on the once-off movement of persons and the transportation of goods for purposes of relocation”.

The once off movement of premises commenced on Thursday, 7 May, and will conclude on 7 June 2020.

The directions allow individuals and business to move premises within, and across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries during the period of Alert level 4.

Article continues below...

The COGTA Ministry in a statement said citizens who were not able to move house previously during the lockdown, will now be allowed to move houses with goods.

“This includes new lease agreements which were entered into before or during the lockdown period; or in instances where the property transfer occurred before the lockdown period. These directions are limited to a change in place of residence, including the transport of goods to a new place of residence, within the Republic,” it said.

The Ministry said anyone who wishes to take advantage of this period to move, with their goods within, or across provincial, metropolitan or district boundaries, must obtain a permit from the station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her.

All removals must be performed in compliance with COVID-19 regulations and the relevant directions issued by the Minister of Transport.

Related Posts

Tax relief for South Africans

In addition to existing tax relief measures, the South African government will also introduce a four-month holiday for companies’ skills…

22 Apr 2020
How to protect yourself against the CoronaVirus

The CoronaVirus is starting to spread across the world with new cases being reported in Italy, New Zealand and Japan,…

29 Feb 2020
Coronavirus cases up 99 to 2 272; two more deaths in South Africa

COVID-19 CASES UP 99 TO 2 272; TWO MORE DEATHS RECORDED The number of COVID-19 cases in South Africa rose…

14 Apr 2020
COVID-19 cases rise to 1 655 with 11 deaths in South Africa

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced that as of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1 655,…

05 Apr 2020
Looting of liquor stores condemned

Police Minister Bheki Cele has condemned the burglary and looting of at least 16 liquor outlets in the Western Cape…

13 Apr 2020
Tax relief need for people working from home – DA

The Democratic Alliance has proposed changes to the Income Tax Act to allow deductions for home office expenses for all…

05 May 2020
Attorney says cigarette ban “is self-evidently irrational”

Tobacco companies want access to minutes of behind-closed-door meetings where ministers voted on Covid-19-busting regulations, reports Ground Up. In its…

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

Government has outlined the process for the application of the COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant for individuals who are…

01 May 2020
Government proposes to gradually reopen schools in June

The Department of Basic Education has clarified that only senior officials in the education sector will return to work on…

South Africa records 6 336 COVID-19 cases

South Africa has a total of 6 336 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with seven new deaths and 2 549 recoveries. “The total…

03 May 2020
Three-phased economic response to COVID-19 pandemic

Government has announced a massive social relief and economic support package of R500 billion which amounts to around 10% of…

22 Apr 2020
COVID-19 cases rise to 3 300, four new deaths

South Africa on Monday confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths, leading to a total of 58 people who have succumbed to…

21 Apr 2020
All feeding projects must register through Kouga Municipality

All organisations and individuals that have started food relief programmes in Kouga have been asked to register with the local…

23 Apr 2020
Help for small scale farmers

Small-scale farmers have been invited to apply for financial relief from the impact of COVID-19. Applications open today (8 April)…

08 Apr 2020
68 Covid-19 cases in the Eastern Cape

South Africa has 2 003 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), with 24 deaths. On Friday, 10 April, the Minister of…

11 Apr 2020