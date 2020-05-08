Still no Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

While Covid-19 cases have been reported in St Francis Bay, Humansdorp and Hankey, there are still no cases in Jeffreys Bay.

“We are pleased that all eight of the cases that were identified in KwaNomzamo last month as well as the single case in St Francis Bay have now recovered,” Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said.

“That means Kouga now only has one confirmed active case in Hankey. Contact tracing for this patient was completed last week, with all the test results coming back negative.”

He said no further positive cases had been recorded for Shoprite in Humansdorp and that the supermarket was once again open for business.

“These past six weeks of lockdown have been tough and we would like to thank all of Kouga’s residents for their cooperation in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.”

He encouraged residents to continue adhering to safety measures, including, practising good hygiene and physical distancing when in public.

“This is especially important this week, with shops being busier than usual as social grants have been paid.

“Many people have also been making use of the opportunity to exercise between 06:00 and 09:00.”

He said municipal offices were still closed but that a safety plan was being finalised in preparation of the gradual re-opening of the institution in line with national directives.

“Essential service delivery has, however, been continuing and our call centre has been operating seven days a week to assist residents with complaints.

“We salute all our workers on the frontline for keeping Kouga serviced during lockdown.”

Ten Covid-19 cases have this far been confirmed in Kouga – one in St Francis, eight in Humansdorp and one in Hankey. The first nine cases have all recovered.