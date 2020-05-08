fbpx

Still no Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay

Still no Coronavirus cases in Jeffreys Bay
Jeffreys Bay 8 May 2020

While Covid-19 cases have been reported in St Francis Bay, Humansdorp and Hankey, there are still no cases in Jeffreys Bay.

“We are pleased that all eight of the cases that were identified in KwaNomzamo last month as well as the single case in St Francis Bay have now recovered,” Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said.

“That means Kouga now only has one confirmed active case in Hankey. Contact tracing for this patient was completed last week, with all the test results coming back negative.”

He said no further positive cases had been recorded for Shoprite in Humansdorp and that the supermarket was once again open for business.

“These past six weeks of lockdown have been tough and we would like to thank all of Kouga’s residents for their cooperation in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.”

He encouraged residents to continue adhering to safety measures, including, practising good hygiene and physical distancing when in public.

“This is especially important this week, with shops being busier than usual as social grants have been paid.

Article continues below...

“Many people have also been making use of the opportunity to exercise between 06:00 and 09:00.”

He said municipal offices were still closed but that a safety plan was being finalised in preparation of the gradual re-opening of the institution in line with national directives.

“Essential service delivery has, however, been continuing and our call centre has been operating seven days a week to assist residents with complaints.

“We salute all our workers on the frontline for keeping Kouga serviced during lockdown.”

Ten Covid-19 cases have this far been confirmed in Kouga – one in St Francis, eight in Humansdorp and one in Hankey. The first nine cases have all recovered.

Related Posts

Emptying of sewer tanks made easy in Kouga

Ward 12 logged the greatest number of service requests through the Kouga Call Centre and Link app in October. The…

16 Nov 2018
Elderly woman robbed in St Francis Bay

A team of detectives are investigating a house robbery that took place in the early hours (05:00) of this morning,…

12 Aug 2017
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
More houses powered up at Humansdorp

A further 53 households at Humansdorp received electricity for the first time this week, with almost 200 more to follow…

10 May 2019
Increased shark activity in St Francis Bay

The NSRI has issued a warning of increased shark activity in Jeffreys Bay, St Francis Bay and Oyster Bay. A…

29 Oct 2016
point jeffreys bay
Kouga Municipality to phase out tenant accounts

Kouga Municipality will be phasing out tenant accounts over the 2019/20 financial year in a bid to streamline the municipality’s…

06 Jul 2019
First street sport festival for Humansdorp

Young people from Humansdorp are gearing up to take back the streets from criminals and gangsters. The first Humansdorp Street…

12 Dec 2019
Police dogs missing

The South African Police are searching for two highly trained dogs that went missing from their kennels in Humansdorp over…

22 Sep 2011
Drug bust in St Francis Bay

The Police in St Francis Bay have arrested a man found to be in the possession of drugs after receiving…

22 May 2019
Rain caused power failure in Humansdorp

Over 70 mm of rain was recorded in Humansdorp last night as a thunderstorm hit the Kouga region with intensity….

03 Feb 2019
Water restrictions the ‘new normal’ in Kouga

As the Festive Season approaches and temperatures climb, residents and holiday-makers are reminded that water restrictions remain in place throughout…

05 Dec 2018
Sports Forum meeting on Thursday evening

The Sports Forum meeting that was originally advertised for tonight, will be held on Thursday night at the Humansdorp Country…

09 Nov 2011
Great racing at SA Canoe Champs in St Francis Bay

Andy Birkett and Hank McGregor won a thrilling race for the men’s K2 title at the South African Marathon Championships…

19 Jun 2018
St Francis bay resident kills housebreaker

A 72 year-old woman from St Francis Bay shot one suspect in her house over the weekend after they assaulted…

13 Jun 2011
Another accident on Sand River Bridge

A car went airborne on the temporary Sand River Bridge last night after the driver lost control of the vehicle…

17 Mar 2012
bruces beauties
Forward Santareme 2020

Residents look at the next step for the greater Santareme area During the gathering that was the St Francis Property…

23 Jan 2020