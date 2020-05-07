Elderly Port Elizabeth couple robbed at home

Police in Port Elizabeth are looking for three males who robbed an elderly couple on their estate in Kragga Kamma Road in Collen Glen on Tuesday night.

It is alleged that at about 22:00, the 65-year-old complainant and his wife retired for the night .

She was still awake when three males entered the house through the unlocked bedroom sliding door.

All were armed with knives and demanded firearms, money and jewellery. The bedroom was searched and jewellery, a laptop and other items with an estimated value of R30 000 was taken.

